Calvin Harris, international DJ and former lover of Taylor Swift, has taken to Snapchat with a whole heap of cryptic videos with various filters while a certified banger (from what we can gauge) featuring Frank Ocean and Migos plays in the background.

Calvin knows exactly what he's doing and you know what? He doesn't care. He just doesn't.

Calvin Harris x Frank x Migos pic.twitter.com/PTZbpjgCSs

After Harris shared details of the track on Twitter, we now know that the collaboration is called 'Slide', but we are still without formal date.

CALVIN HARRIS // FRANK OCEAN // MIGOS pic.twitter.com/UvsJzm9F6k

We've been loyal, Calvin, don't deprive us of a good thing.

