Calm, casual, poised, airbrushed – just a few of the words that jump on out at the sight of Melania Trump's official First Lady portrait. But wait, there's more, because you know what? Behind Melania Trump's impossibly smooth visage, is Melania Trump's mind. What I'd like to know is, when posing for this glamor shot, what was going on in that mind?
I have some guesses.
"Why am I here?"
"Think Michelle. See Michelle. BE Michelle."
"Hopefully everyone will just assume it's a massive cubic zirconia."
"I hope Meitu isn't really stealing people's information, I need it."
"Maybe this is all just a really bad dream."
"This blazer is cutting off my circulation and they all know it, I can see it in their eyes."
"1...2...Donald is going on a work trip."
"I feel nothing."
Of course, the Internet had some thoughts.
Yikes!
