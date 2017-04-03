Calm, casual, poised, airbrushed – just a few of the words that jump on out at the sight of Melania Trump's official First Lady portrait. But wait, there's more, because you know what? Behind Melania Trump's impossibly smooth visage, is Melania Trump's mind. What I'd like to know is, when posing for this glamor shot, what was going on in that mind?

Official Portrait of First Lady pic.twitter.com/K1DUVE5kSI

— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 3, 2017

I have some guesses.

"Why am I here?"

"Think Michelle. See Michelle. BE Michelle."

"Hopefully everyone will just assume it's a massive cubic zirconia."

"I hope Meitu isn't really stealing people's information, I need it."

"Maybe this is all just a really bad dream."

"This blazer is cutting off my circulation and they all know it, I can see it in their eyes."



"1...2...Donald is going on a work trip."

"I feel nothing."

Of course, the Internet had some thoughts.





@FLOTUS I think you need a littttle more air brushing Melania - don't be stingy pic.twitter.com/NgkmBkSaZ5

— Sarah Thurman (@thesarahthurman) April 3, 2017





(that's a lot of vaseline smeared lovingly on that lens, man)

— Bim Adewunmi (@bimadew) April 3, 2017





@FLOTUS Was this taken at the Glamour Shots studio at the Montebello Mall?

— Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) April 3, 2017





Yikes!

Image via Twitter