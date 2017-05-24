Wendy Williams, questionable at the best of times, had the glorious Priyanka Chopra on her show today and really let her inner cis middle-aged white man shine.

After considering it wise to question Chopra about whether her Indian culture ("where you're from" as Wendy titles the country that homes 1.311 billion people) thinks single women of Chopra's age are washed-up, over-the-hill pieces of stale jerky, she then asks the actress about her relationship with Meghan Markle – calling it "the big question".

This is how the entire exchange went down:

Wendy: You're friends with Meghan Markle? Prince Harry's girlfriend!

Priyanka: Also Meghan Markle, actress, Suits, her achievements.

Wendy: Okay, I understand that.

Priyanka: Just saying.

It was all very iconic, which Twitter clearly thought too.

Watch the whole situation here and wave a gentle farewell to Wendy Williams.



