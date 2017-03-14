Before satan's own lil pumpkin man and a a pathologically homophobic dollar store scarecrow became the most powerful men in the free world, we had Barack Obama and rascally uncle Joe Biden. Remember the before times? These two men were far more than just White House co-workers, they were BFFs, and their friendship spawned some pretty glorious memes.

According to Joe's daughter Ashley Biden, Joe "sat for an hour and laughed" when she showed him their bromance memes. According to Ashley, Biden's favorite Joe-bama meme is one where he's embracing Obama, trying to convince Barack to leave Michelle for him.





Absolutely incredible. Congratulations Ol' QWERTY Bastard, there's a very high likelihood that your meme has been printed out and stuck on Joe Biden's fridge next to a Far Side cartoon.