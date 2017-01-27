







The second installation in America's favorite BDSM-lite-cum-wealth-porn epic is on the horizon, and fans can rejoice because Taylor Swift and Zayn have released the video for the Fifty Shades Darker theme song, "I Don't Want to Live Forever." As their mournful, bombastic cri de coeur to a lost lover plays, Tay and Zay (new duo name, calling it) act out their heartbreak in fits of hotel room destruction and couch-lolling and thigh-highs (on Taylor, not Zayn). This expression mostly consists of skulking through moodily-lit hallways and rooms, standing attractively under strobe lights, and lingering close-ups of Zayn's insanely luscious eyelashes. Watch the whole thing above and prepare your inner goddess for Fifty Shades Two: Stalking Boogaloo.