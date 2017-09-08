If you're nursing a fashion week/any kind of hangover this sweet Friday be warned: Thug's latest visual is not for the faint-stomached.

Prepare to be flipped and tripped during this rollercoaster of a video, which features a set of very creepy twins, a lot of blood and some seriously evil henchmen. All and all, it's a lot. The track comes from Thug and Carnage's new coalition 'Young Martha' (think Skrillex and Diplo's Major Lazer), the duo also recruited Meek Mill who's fresh off dropping his latest full-length project, Wins & Losses.

Watch the video below, preferably before you eat.