Young Thug is back with a Youtube-exclusive music video, "All the Time," featuring him trouncing around a massive mansion, which is home to a pile of LV suitcases and several live snakes.

The visuals are luxe as hell and Thugger can be seen living the high life among some beautiful curvaceous women. Fans of product placement and feet will love this video which sees both boxes for the marijuana subscription service Hemper and women dipping their high heeled toes in the pool. Truly something for everyone.

Watch the video below:





Header photo via Leandro Justen/BFA.com