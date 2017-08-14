Ty Dolla $ign is on a roll recently with a string of new releases and, as always, features, ahead of the release of his sophomore album Beach House 3. He's now cropped up on a new track with Wiz Khalifa, "Something New," and the accompanying visual seems to have cameos every big name in pop music.

Catch Demi Lovato, G Eazy, Jason Derulo (I think?), Jamie Foxx and more at a pool party of epic proportions. Bus loads of LA's finest women show up, only to distract Wiz while the others take thousands in cash, a big bag of weed and each celebrity's phone and wallets — the perfect crime.

Watch the video below.