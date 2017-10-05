After performing an absolutely gorgeous version of their Flower Boy duet "See You Again' on Fallon, Tyler, The Creator and Kali Uchis surprised today us with a lovely acoustic rendition of the single. It's just these two little cherubs and a piano, gazing into each other's eyes...

"See You Again" is a breakthrough moment for Tyler, as it's his first track to ever receive commercial radio play. He heard it playing for the very first time on Monday, and we have a v.v. pure reaction video to show for it...

He shared his joy in a series of tweets, proving to himself and the world that weirdos can still get radio play:

Aww, bless!

If you want to check out a high production value version of "See You Again," check out their performance on Fallon below...

