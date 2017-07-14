Travis Scott's latest visual for track "Butterly Effect" is here, and it's chock-full of everything your pubescent male neighbor would die for — flames, cars, bikes, girls writhing in shallow water.

This is the second video Travis has released directed by duo BRTHR, the hip-hop favorites whose psychedelic chop-and-screw style is now unmistakable after working repeatedly with The Weeknd.

