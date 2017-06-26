DJ Khaled is deep in Grateful roll-out, which means new videos featuring his all-star collaborators. His latest, "Wild Thoughts" with Rihanna and her Balenciaga boot/leggings, was always going to be a tough one to contend with, so Khaled has followed up with the visual to tougher track "It's Secured" featuring hip-hop legend Nas and industry darling Travis Scott.

The video sees a masked duo (presumably Scott and Nas) carry out a robbery and embark on a wild run from the police, before confronting the cops in a stand-off. Then there's DJ Khaled, just there, you know, hanging out as he does.

Check it out below.