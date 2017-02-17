If you haven't already heard, very, very good television series Twin Peaks is returning to screens and though we don't have much to go on as to what's going to go down in everyone's favorite town, we do have this: a very, very teasing teaser.

In a scene borrowed from the original series, FBI Agent Dale Cooper doppelgänger smashes his head into the bathroom mirror and well, you can see the rest for yourself.

The highly anticipated revival will see much of the original cast return – including Kyle MacLachlan as Agent Cooper of course – premiering on Showtime May 21st.

Thank you, David my love, for bringing something good to 2017.