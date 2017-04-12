NAV has consistently proved his star is on the rise, but there's nothing quite like when a rapper flexes with near-nude girls, giant bottles of liquor and every famous friend in his contacts to really affirm that he's here to stay.

Expect to see all of Toronto's finest turn up in the visual "Good For It", from NAV's self-titled mixtape, in a series of candid tour-footage. There will also be a heap of fake tits, a whole lot of throwing back shots and how could we forget the girl that does the splits.

Catch NAV at Coachella this weekend if you're that way inclined, otherwise check the video below and appreciate every famous person Canada has ever produced (sans Bieber).