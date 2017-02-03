Grime M.C. Stormzy's explosive new single, "Big For Your Boots" has just hashtag merked our entire Friday afternoon. The video features Stormzy hanging out of the sun roof of a cop car (must be an english thing), getting down at the chicken shop, and stunting all over South London with a crew that includes Beats 1 Radio DJ (Skepta's sister!) Julie Adenuga, photographer Vicky Grout, and his girlfriend Maya Jama. We're waiting with bated breath and sweaty palms for his full length debut, GSAP ('Gang Signs & Prayer'), which comes out on February 24th. This is the mood, this is the vibe.

Watch the music video below...

