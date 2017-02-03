Watch The Video For Stormzy's Massive New Single "Big For Your Boots"
Grime M.C. Stormzy's explosive new single, "Big For Your Boots" has just hashtag merked our entire Friday afternoon. The video features Stormzy hanging out of the sun roof of a cop car (must be an english thing), getting down at the chicken shop, and stunting all over South London with a crew that includes Beats 1 Radio DJ (Skepta's sister!) Julie Adenuga, photographer Vicky Grout, and his girlfriend Maya Jama. We're waiting with bated breath and sweaty palms for his full length debut, GSAP ('Gang Signs & Prayer'), which comes out on February 24th. This is the mood, this is the vibe.
Watch the music video below...
