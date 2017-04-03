When James Blake isn't recruiting Academy Award winner Natalie Portman to writhe around in a pool while pregnant for one of his own music videos, the Kanye West collaborator is apparently lending his vocals to the productions of his close friends Mount Kimbie. Joining forces again for the electronic duo's newest single, James Blake adds his signature melodious croon to "We Go Home Together," Mount Kimbie's first song since 2013's Cold Spring Fault Less Youth.

The new song debuted today alongside an accompanying music video. Directed by Frank Lebon, the video is a completely trippy audiovisual experience: complete with nondescript characters, camera fakeouts, immersive light sequences — and lots of birds. It starts with a man, alone in his room, going through his daily routine (clipping his nails, burning sage, getting dressed), and then follows him as he steps out to go on a walk throughout his town. Fittingly, it ends with a dizzying array of lights.

