*Scream voice* Do you like scary movies (written and directed by women)? There's a brand new trailer menacing the internet today for XX, an anthology of four chilling shorts by female horror directors starring female leads. XX features creepy contributions from Karyn Kusama (The Invitation, Jennifer's Body), Jennifer Lynch (Chained), Jovanka Vuckovic, and the directorial debut of one Annie Clark, aka St. Vincent. The trailer is just as terrifying as you might imagine, featuring a child asking a lazy eyed stranger about his box, the line "your son tore my daughter's fingernails off," and a squatting forest woman that will stalk your nightmares.

