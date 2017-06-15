Transparent, the most beautiful, poignant, heartbreaking "comedy" on "television" has just shared a teaser for their fourth season, coming soon to Amazon Prime. According to a press release, this season will see Maura on a trip to Israel to speak at a conference, where a "startling discovery" that will prompt the rest of the family to join her on a spiritual quest in the desert. Sounds like it'll be a light-hearted romp! Plus, Maura tries weed gummies!

Watch the trailer below...

