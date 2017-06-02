Banding together after the worst mass shooting in US history, the survivors of the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando last year are telling their stories in a new documentary called "One Pulse."

Gunman Omar Mateen opened fire in the gay club on June 12 last year, killing 49 people and injuring 53 others. One Pulse includes first-hand accounts from victims and witnesses and deeply examines the way the police dealt with the massacre – which apparently raised a whole host of questions.

"Police first exchanged gunfire with the shooter and then decided not to pursue him into the bathroom. That was the most critical decision of that night," explains Charlie Minn, the documentarian behind the film. "I was told during my interviews that some victims bled to death because it took 192 minutes." Terrifying.



The film does not yet have an official release date in its search for US distributors, but the trailer alone is enough to have anyone hooked.