HBO released a teaser for their New York '70s porno odyssey starring James Franco, just when you thought you had all the prestige television your eyes could tolerate. The Deuce, written and directed by The Wire's David Simon with a little help from Show Me A Hero's George Pelecanos, tells the story of the Times Square pornography boom. James Franco plays Vincent and Frankie Martino, a pair of twins (!!!) in the mob, Maggie Gyllenhaal plays a sex worker that finds her way into the industry and Larry Gillard Jr aka D'Angelo Barksdale plays... somebody! David Simon is a straight up genius, the mood is right, the Franco has sideburns – may the The Deuce succeed where Vinyl so miserably failed.

The Deuce comes out September 10th, watch the trailer below...

