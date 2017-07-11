After releasing a teaser in June that made our sideburns tingle, HBO just dropped a deliciously seedy full-length trailer for its new drama about the Times Square pornography boom, The Deuce. The show stars James Franco who plays a pair of twins with identical porn-staches who front businesses for the mob, and Maggie Gyllenhaal who plays sex-worker-turned-porn-actress Eileen "Candy" Merrell. This trailer also treats us to some seriously grimy '70s glamour, and since this is a David Simon joint, we also get to see a lot of our old friends from The Wire (oh hey Method Man!). You have until the show's premiere on September 10th to make room in your schedule for yet another prestige tv show.

Watch the trailer for The Deuce below...