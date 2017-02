Grimes has just shared a teaser for her new self-directed/produced video "Venus Fly", and holy shit is it a trip. Packed full of flaming swords, glitter brows and a guest spot by the inimitable Janelle Monáe, the full video will premiere on Tidal tomorrow at noon EST.

Watch the teaser below and bless Tidal for giving Grimes the fucking production budget she deserves.