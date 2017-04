In her first show in three years, Lorde premiered a whole set of brand new songs. The tiny 300-capacity show in Pioneertown, California was announced on Twitter and was sold out in seconds--the tickets were only $20, in celebration of Lorde turning 20.

Fans were treated to songs off her upcoming album Melodrama, including tracks "Sober" and "Greenlight."









It was a full set list.





Happy birthday, Queen!!



Header photo via Matteo Pradoni/BFA.com