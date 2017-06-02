The music video for Future and The Weeknd's "Coming Out Strong" off of Future's latest album HNDRXX is here, and it is... pretty much what you'd expect from these two young lads. They're really just hanging out in an abandoned subway station as trash swirls around them, rapping about giving their hearts to "fake ones" and calling out luxury car's you've literally never heard of. Future looks beautiful, Weeknd looks brooding, it's all very much on brand.

Watch the teaser below and check out the entire vid in all its misanthropic glory on Apple Music here.