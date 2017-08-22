In what might just make for an epic recovery after their questionable last venture, Hail, Cesar! , the Coen Brothers have now tapped George Clooney to direct their latest screenplay Suburbicon, starring Matt Damon, Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac. Buckle your seat belts, kids, because this one looks wildly exciting and chock-full of the siblings' trademark dark humor.

Set in a picturesque town in 1959, the untimely death of Gardener Lodge's (Matt Damon) wife sends the locals into a frenzy and leaves Lodge to navigate the underbelly of his outwardly perfect community. The film hits cinemas on October 27 and frankly it's time you get excited.

Check out the latest trailer below, or head over here to see the original.