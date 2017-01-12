Earlier today, Sia dropped the exuberantly 80s lyric video for her single "Move Your Body", and, boy, is it a time warp.

Dripping in a bunch of overwhelmingly 80s aesthetics -- backcombed hair, puffy sleeves, et al. -- we see a young dancer(in a Sia wig, of course) darting from glitter set to sunset backdrops for the duration of the video -- all to the soundtrack of Sia's undeniably infectious tune, of course. Watch below.



