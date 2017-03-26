Watch the Emotional Performances from Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' Memorial Yesterday
Fans paid their respects to the two fallen greats, Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, who died within a day of each other last December. Carrie's brother Todd Fisher held a public memorial for the mother and daughter at the Freedom Theater at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Hollywood Hills yesterday and more than a thousand mourners showed up.
As the event started, Todd assured attendees that the day would be more fun than sad because "[Debbie] liked shows and parties."
During the memorial a troupe of dancers paid homage to Debbie's iconic Singing in the Rain and R2-D2 came to beep his love for Carrie.
Rest in peace, Carrie and Debbie.
