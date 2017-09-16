Ever been agonized about not being able to get into the Fashion Week show you were most excited about? We've been there. But luckily, in the case of Burberry, you can stay put in your bed and get a front row seat for the sure-to-be-fantastic September 2017 show. This season, Christopher Bailey is holding the show at Old Sessions House, yet another London venue that will greatly compliment the deep British heritage of Burberry. And while not a ton is known, the campaign images revealed thus far, photographed by Alisdair McLellan, signal that the collection will follow suit and take a modern approach to the fashion house's classic prints and motifs. As in previous seasons, the collection will be for sale at burberry.com following the show. Watch the show live today, September 16, at 2PM EST / 11AM PST / 7PM GMT.

Header courtesy of Burberry

