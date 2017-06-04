In honor of the film's 25th anniversary, the stars of "Broad City" Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson led a Facebook Live re-enactment of Wayne's World for the Colossal Clusterfest festival in San Francisco.

As Ilana read for the part of Wayne and Abbi read for Garth, they were joined by Ron Funches, Janet Varney, Chris Gethard, Tia Carrere, Tig Notaro, John Michael Higgins, and Moshe Kasher. Queen tribute band the Killer Queens provided the soundtrack.

Watch some of it here:













H/T Pitchfork

Header photo via Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com