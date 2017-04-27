You know what's hot? Tying someone to a bed. You know what's hotter? Employing someone to then come and murder them. All been there, am I right?

SZA's inarguably disturbing visual for dreamy new song "Love Galore" is a real trip, but the video's shocking twist which we already spoiled for you makes it worth the watch. Come for all of the straddling and the sparky fishnet bodysuit, stay for Travis's obvious deodorant. Trust me, you won't be able to look away. Plus if you're a butterfly fan, well, you've come to the right place pal.

Watch the video below and fantasize about a BDSM situado that ends in homicide – wait, no, please do not do that. Please, please don't.