British rappers have been quietly conquering hip hop for a while now and Stormzy's 'Ultralight Beam' cover is yet another reminder of that fact.

The ode to Kanye, who Stormzy appeared on stage with at the 2015 Brit Awards, is truly something to behold. Live gospel singers sung the hook while Stormzy rapped his own lyrics over the beat and it's glorious.

Prior to his performance Stormzy told BBC Radio 1 host Clara Amfo not only does he love 'Ultralight Beam' but he is still froths Kanye's Brits performance.

"I love the message of the song. I love the musicality of the song. It's one of my favorite songs. Being on stage with Kanye was just a nang thing that happened."

Watch below and feel all of the feels.