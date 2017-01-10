Following Jenna Bush Hager and Michael Keaton's cringeworthy Hidden Fences blubs at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards, someone was bound to make a parody trailer for the nonexistent forthcoming blockbuster. And, of course, it's Stephen Colbert.

That said, it's a pretty good mashup that combines scenes from both of the movies -- complete with a lot of callouts, glossed-over credits and a delightfully sarcastic callout. Add a white picket fences being rocketed into space, and you've obviously got a movie ready to win next year's Globes. Watch the trailer below.







