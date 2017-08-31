This morning St. Vincent shared a music video directed by visual artist Alex da Corte for "New York," a song off her upcoming album. This melancholy love letter to a person that New York isn't New York without features many colorful, surreal scenes with Annie Clark in awesome outfits including a lounge on a purple sofa with a swan, a Holy Mountain style rhythmic gymnastics team, a bunch of burning spinach (that's spinach, right?) and an homage to the giant keyboard at F.A.O. Schwartz. In a press release, Da Corte said, "I think Annie's New York is the New York of my dreams – one that is blurry and fractured, dreamy and flat. It is the Toontown to my Hollywood. It is beautiful but slightly out of reach." 'Beautiful, but slightly out of reach' could be NYC's motto, no?

