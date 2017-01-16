We've said it before, and we'll say it again: 2017 is going to be Sampha's year. The english electro-soul crooner went on the Tonight Show to set fire to the rain once again, with a stunning performance of his stripped-down new single about the healing power of music, "(No One Knows Me) Like The Piano." It will make you feel... Joni Mitchell feelings. After spending most of 2016 popping up on high-profile albums like Solange's A Seat At The Table, Kanye West's The Life of Pablo and Frank Ocean's Endless, Sampha will be releasing his very own debut album, Process on February 3rd.

Watch below, and listen to the driving, maximalist first single off of Process, "Blood on Me" here.