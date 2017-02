It's been a second since teen dream, Justin Bieber, released any new tunes, so we'll take what we can. And thankfully, Rita Ora just teased what appears to be Bieber on the keys for a sweet, collaborative cover of K-Ci and JoJo's "All My Life". Here's to hoping the full version hits Spotify soon...Watch below.





photo by Emanuele D'Angelo/BFA.com