It would be impossible to really list the things Rihanna has conquered: the entire music industry (read: the 2017 Grammys), life, and now, Harvard University. Yesterday, everybody's favorite everything (wearing a Monse dress our fashion expert predicted) accepted her 2017 Humanitarian of the Year Award with an relatable and completely inspiring speech.

Beginning with a, "So I made it to Harvard" *hair flip* (maybe the most iconically sassy speech opening ever), Rihanna's acceptance speech was completely unpretentious and real af.

"All you need to do is help one person, expecting nothing in return," she said. "To me, that is a humanitarian. People make it seem way too hard, man. The truth is that you don't have to be rich to be a humanitarian, to help somebody. You don't have to be famous. You don't have to be college-educated."

Obviously, this isn't your run-of-the-mill humble-brag acceptance speech. Bragging, though, is precisely what Rihanna deserves to be doing. Having funded a scholarship program for Caribbean students to study in America, championing the education of girls and at-risk youth in developing and underdeveloped countries through the Global Partnership for Education, and even building a cancer medicine center in her hometown in Barbados, RiRi is a philanthropist to the bone and deserves all the credit she's receiving.

Robyn Rihanna Fenty is our national treasure – and everybody, including Harvard University, knows that. Watch the ceremony below (and if you're only there for the RiRi gold, start at the 1:16:00 mark).



