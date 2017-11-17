The brothers Sremmurd released fun little one-off in August single with Mike WiLL Made-It called, amazingly, "Perplexing Pegasus," and now the best-titled song of 2017 has a trippy new music video. It's set in a three-story house party with squadrons of women crawling around in green leotards, swarms of dollar bills, woozy camera effects, obligatory Beats by Dre product placement, and of course, a majestic pegasus. We're looking forward to greater heights of perplexity when Rae Sremmurd drops Sremmlife 3 in 2018.

Watch "Perplexing Pegasus" below...

















