Radiohead are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their *iconic* 1997 album OK Computer with a reissue entitled, OKNOTOK 1997 – 2017 which features several unreleased tracks written in The Bends/OKC era. They debuted one of those tracks, "Man of War" on BBC Radio 6 this morning, and followed it up with a paranoid, foreboding music video from Colin Read. In the video, which toggles unnervingly between day and night, you see a man running away from... something until he is actually being chased by... a growing group of people. You know it's a good Radiohead video if it reminds you of a nightmare you had once and have never been able to shake, so this is a very good Radiohead video!

Watch "Man of War" below...

