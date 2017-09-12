Radiohead have just shared a new music video for "Lift," a fan-favorite track from the OK Computer era, released for the first time for its 20th anniversary reissue, OKNOTOK. The video, directed by Oscar Hudson, centers on modern shaman Thom Yorke riding the song's titular elevator and if you guessed that it was an existential meditation on modern life, you'd be correct! On Thom's eternal elevator ride he sees strange visions each time the doors open, and meets men drinking out of fishbowls, swarms of realtors, little old ladies and... HIMSELF?! You won't get it, but you'll get it.

Watch "Lift" below...



