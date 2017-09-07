Virgos rejoice because Leslie Jones, our one true queen, turned 50 years old today. And how did she celebrate this momentous occasion? Breaking it down in a bathrobe with a piece of cake to Trap Beckham's "Birthday Bitch," that's how. Not to be one of those people that says "goals" in 2017, but... I'm afraid it's somewhat unavoidable in this case. 50 year old Leslie Jones is both #goals and #mood today, and every day.

Happy birthday Lesdogg! We love you!

Splash image via BFA