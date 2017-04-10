Arca has released a new video for "Desafío" off his self-titled third album Arca and it's moody, blue and beautiful.



This is the third video Arca has made with Jesse Kanda for this album, following "Anoche" and "Reverie," and it stars a leather straitjacket-bound Arca being dragged through the woods by a group of nefarious men.

Watch below:

