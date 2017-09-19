If you needed a reminder that Missy Elliott is the still the hottest, most wildly creative rapper the world has ever known, you couldn't do much better than her performance of her 1999 hit, "She's A Bitch" at last night's Vh1 Hip-Hop Honors. The show was dedicated to '90s Game Changers, and her opening performance recreated the track's black latex-clad music video directed by one of the evening's honorees, the legendary Hype Williams. Yes Mariah also sang "Honey" astride a jet ski and yes Teyana Taylor danced to "Poison" with a broken foot later that night, and they were both amazing, but Missy's performance should have legit gone on that gold disc Carl Sagan shot into space.

We're still shook.

Watch "She's A Bitch" below...



Splash image via Getty