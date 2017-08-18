Last night, Miley Cyrus released the titular track off her forthcoming album, Younger Now, along with a music video puts the final nail in the coffin of her twerking, pasty-wearin' Bangerz-era persona. All the way back in May, Miley gave a revealing interview to Billboard, where she announced that she had given up weed and hip-hop, had gotten back with on-again-off-again fiancé Liam Hemsworth and was returning to her country music roots. We've heard this new sound directly in "Malibu" and "Inspired," the decidedly mellow first singles off her new album, but in "Younger Now," Miley addresses this identity shift directly, singing, "Feels like I just woke up / Like all this time I've been asleep / Even though it's not who I am / I'm not afraid of who I used to be." The video itself is sort of a 1950s fantasia, where she gets into some Elvis cosplay (can *this* be her new image please?), hangs out with a puppet, kisses some seriously stylish senior citizens and closes it out with a poodle skirt dance number. There are more "Old Miley is back"s in the Youtube comments for this video than there are grains of sand on the beach, but you can decide for yourself.

Watch "Younger Now" below...

