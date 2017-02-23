Migos have blessed us with a new video/extravaganza just in time for your friend who is way too into technology and actually bought a projector just to impress girls to throw a house party this weekend and play on loop! Hooray!

Typically dressed to the nines (read: dripping in diamonds) Migos and our ol' pal 2 Chainz rap to a full orchestra and count their numerous 100 dollar bills. Also as per, come for the hot girls playing instruments and stay for the dead presidents in open coffins. Regular Friday with the gals, am I right?

Watch Migos stunt big time below and weep that you are still sneaking tequila into the club so you only have to buy seltzer.

Image via Youtube