Our beloved, brilliant First Lady Michelle Obama made her final television appearance last night on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, and it was as perfect as her arm definition, her fashion sense, her side eye, and her organic garden at the White House. Which is to say, very perfect.

She played a game of "Catchphrase" with Dave Chapelle and Bee Movie's Jerry Seinfeld, which gave her the opportunity to razz her husband for wearing "mom jeans"...





She surprised a bunch of average Americans as they were leaving heartfelt thank you messages to her... and they absolutely lost their minds. Obviously. She also has the single best "listening-to-compliments-about-herself" expression I have ever seen... Oh, and she dougies again.





She got serenaded by the one and only Stevie Wonder! Isn't she lovely? Yes! She is lovely!





She wrote thank you notes to the country, and her husband Barack, saying "Thank you Barack for proving that you're not a lame duck, but my silver fox." Mom humor and rim shots, give me the strength to go on...





She talked to Jimmy about her post-White House future, and her commitment to promoting girls' education around the world...





She extended a very moving thank you to her mother, who "doesn't play", and reminisces about some classic photos from her tenure as First Lady.





And finally, she says thank you and goodbye to America and reflects on her husband's last speech... she cries, we cry.





She may not be our First Lady anymore, but she will forever be our queen.