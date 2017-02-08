M.I.A. has just dropped her stunning, self-directed video for her proud individualist anthem, "P.O.W.A."

Referencing all of today's biggest pop stars, as well as her desire to take "on the [Trump] Tower and Super-kala fascist racist espi-ala-tazors," it's a verifiable potpurri of issues that are near-and-dear to M.I.A. -- i.e. borders, the refugee crisis and the industrial pop complex -- all accompanied by a mesmerizing new video drenched in symbolism. Watch the "P.O.W.A." video for yourself below to remind yourself that M.I.A. is the "real spice girl, hot girl power."







