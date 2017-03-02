







Lorde started this week by teasing a new video and new music, and she has delivered. New single "Green Light" is a piece of ecstatic, upbeat pop whose accompanying video aptly features Lorde, in clubbing dress and sneaks, dancing in bathrooms and down sidewalks and in and on top of cars. "Green Light" is inspired by and about her first major heartbreak. She also announced her upcoming album, Melodrama, which she worked on with Jack Antonoff and will be out this summer.





Green Light is officially out in the world, and i am so pleased to share with you that this song is the first from my sophomore record, Melodrama. this is the cover, painted by sam mckinniss. welcome to the new world.

A post shared by Lorde (@lordemusic) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:05am PST

