Independent Atlanta label Quality Control boasts an impressive roster of who's-who in the new wave of rap, with everyone from Migos to Young Thug and Lil Yachty. QC is currently putting out a new crew mixtape, Quality Control Presents: Control the Streets, Vol. 1, and Thugger and Lil Boat just came through with the second off the project, "On Me" (Migos' "Too Hotty" was the first).

Both Thug and Yachty are credited as creative directors for the strange new visuals that accompany the song. At the Ace Hotel in New York City, Yachty walks on the walls, contortionists contort, older people dance and, well, you'll just have to see for yourself:

[h/t Fader]