Praise be, the visual for our summer '17 jam, Ty Dolla $ign's "Love U Better" is upon us and it's everything we could have wanted (read: Lil Wayne dancing in front of the mirror like no one's watching).

The Ryan Hope-directed video sees a whole lot of women in lingerie not receiving the love they deserve because, of course, Ty Dolla, Wayne and The-Dream can do it better. Didn't you hear? "Love U Better" is the first single from Ty Dolla $ign's upcoming sophomore album Beach House 3.

Check the video below.