Precious angel Lil Peep tragically passed last week, and in memoriam his videographer has cut together footage from his time on the road with the rapper. Set to Peep's recently released "Downtown," the video chronicles life on tour, hair cuts and Peep's apparent gift with animals. It opens with Peep looking out the window of an airplane, explaining why his success is unsurprising.

"You don't expect any of this to happen but you don't get here without working really fucking hard. Once you're here it's not like you're surprised to be here it's like 'fuck I've done so much.'"

Watch below and read the rapper's final interview with PAPER here.