Le1f is back with his trademark minimalism and dope choreography in "Umami / Water." While the song isn't new (it's off his 2015 album Riot Boi) the visuals are fresh.

In the caption for the video, Le1f says he's "sending positive vibes to all women and feminines, brown folks of all genders, to our health, sanity, and all fresh water." The music video itself pans from a fierce dance warehouse routine to a sensual and dreamy bit among some rocky plains.

Watch the full video below: